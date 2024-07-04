PM Shehbaz convenes APC to bring consensus on operation Azm-e-Istehkam

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif decided to call the All Parties Conference (APC) on the operation Azm-e-Istehkam.

According to the sources, the date and time of the APC will be announced soon.

PM Shehbaz Sharif will share his plan for the operation and take all political parties into confidence.



According to sources, Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif left for home after attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit and the SCO Plus Summit.

The opposition parties have expressed serious concerns regarding the operation, while other parties including the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf demanded the government to clarify the details of this operation. However, the major opposition party also asked the government to take all parties into confidence.