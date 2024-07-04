Police nab 42 drug peddlers, dacoits in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD - Following the special directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, Islamabad Police has launched a special “Nasha Ab Nahi” movement to eradicate narcotics and keep the youngsters safe from the curse of drugs, a public relations officer said on Wednesday.

He said that, during the last 24 hours, the Islamabad Police apprehended 42 outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered hashish, heroin, ice, and weapons from their possession. Following these directions, the Aabpara police team arrested an accused namely Ata Razzaq and recovered 18 tin beer from his possession. The Tarnol police team arrested an accused namely Taseer Ali and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. Likewise, the Ramna police team arrested a foreign national and recovered 50 bottles liquor from her possession. The Golra police team arrested four accused namely Noor ul Hassan, Zaheer Abbas, Riasat Ali and Kashif Manzoor and recovered a pistol with ammunition and 1055 gram heroin from their possession. Similarly, the Noon police team arrested an accused namely Bilal and recovered one dagger from his possession. The Khanna police team arrested 03 accused namely Ali Hamza, Qadeer and Asif Ali shah and recovered two pistols and one iron Punch from their possession. Moreover, the Sihala police team arrested an accused namely Ehtsham Altaf and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. The Nilore police team arrested two accused namely Muhammad Nouman and Faisal Masih and recovered stolen valuables and one 30 bore pistol from their possession. Furthermore, the Banigala police team arrested an accused namely Sohail Shahzad and recovered 150 gram heroin from his possession. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. During the crackdown against proclaimed offenders and absconders, the Islamabad Police teams arrested 19 absconders and target offenders from various areas of the city. DIG Islamabad Syed Ali Raza said that the Islamabad Police is conducting targeted operations on a daily basis to eliminate the scourge of drugs from the city.

He further emphasized that “Nasha Ab Nahi” is not just a campaign but a movement aimed at eradicating drugs from society and rooting out drug dealers.

Also, the Islamabad Police Anti Robbery and Dacoity Unit (ARDU) police team arrested two wanted members of a notorious criminal gang involved in numerous snatching and vehicle lifting activities and recovered cash, mobile phones, motorbikes, stolen cars and weapon used in crime from their possession, he added. He said that, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city. Following these directions, the ARDU police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two wanted members of a snatcher and car lifter gang. The accused were identified as Mohsin ul Hassan and Sikandar. Police team also recovered snatched motorbikes, cash, mobile phones, two stolen cars and weapons used in crime from their possession. Cases were registered against the nabbed accused in various police stations of twin cities and further investigation is underway. DIG Islamabad Ali Razasaid that, the Islamabad Police is taking all possible measures to protect the life and property of the citizens, no criminal element will be allowed to disturb the peace of the people. Citizens are urged to cooperate with police and to report any suspicious activity or information on the emergency helpline “Pucar-15” or via the “ICT-15”app for immediate assistance.