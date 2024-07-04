Thursday, July 04, 2024
Policeman injured as terrorists attack polio team in Tank

Agencies
July 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

DERA ISMAIL KHAN    -  A policeman got injured when unknown assailants opened fire on a polio team in Shah-Alam village of Tank on Wednesday. According to a police spokesman, the police team was guarding a polio team when terrorists attacked them in Shah-Alam village by opening indiscriminate firing.  As a result, one policeman named Zahid got injured. After the attack, the police responded promptly and a fire exchange continued for around 10 minutes but the militants managed to escape from the scene. As the incident was reported, a police team was sent to the area in order to trace the culprits. The injured policeman was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ), Tank. District Police Officer Abdul Salam Khalid also visited the Hospital to inquire after the health of the injured policeman.

Later, the injured policeman was referred to Peshawar due to his serious condition.

It is worth mentioning here that policeman Zahid came to Tank from Abbottabad for polio duty.

