Thursday, July 04, 2024
PPP to observe July 5 as Black Day

Our Staff Reporter
July 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -   The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will observe Black Day on July 5 to condemn the overthrow of the elected Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

The PPP will organise various events on this day to mark the day, Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, PPP Parliamentarians Secretary General, said. “The PPP observes this day every year as Black Day across the country,” he added. On this occasion, he said, “black flags will be hoisted at the central, provincial, and regional offices of the PPP, as well as on the homes and vehicles of party officials. Various wings of the PPP, including lawyers, laborers, youth, and minority groups, will also hold events to mark Black Day.”  Senior leaders of the PPP at the central and provincial levels will participate in these programs. Bukhari mentioned that representatives of pro-constitution and pro-democracy segments of society will be invited to attend the Black Day events.

Our Staff Reporter

