Precautionary measures implemented to beat heatwaves in Larkana

LARKANA - In response to the heatwave trigger by Provincial Disaster Management Authority’s (PDMA), Laar Humanitarian and Development Programme (LHDP) through its downstream partner organization Pahel Pakistan in collaboration with Start Network and Ready Pakistan has initiated its heatwave preventives activities under Anticipatory Actions for Heatwave Hazard in Larkana.

Whereas, district administration has issued orders to Rescue 1122, district health department, social welfare department, local government and community department, municipal corporation, and union councils to be on alert and facilitate the heatstroke victims in district.

LHDP & Pahel Pakistan took initiatives in raising awareness about preventive measures to tackle the heat waves. In the connection more the seven cooling points were set up in Larkana city through support of Rescue 1122 and volunteers and Pahel Pakistan staffers. Meanwhile twenty electric water coolers were also installed at different Urban Heatwave Island (UHI) areas of the city.

Pahel Pakistan has also commenced 200 awareness raising sessions on preventive measures of heatwave and distributed 3000 heatwave preventive kits among vulnerable groups in the Larkana city.

Meanwhile it also organized Heatwave programming workshop amid to devise a contingency plan on the heatwave of the district. A group of the Rescue 1122 was also benefited by organizing exposure visit of stabilization centers at Multan Rescue 1122. Recent, LHDP and Pahel Pakistan has conducted the assessment of the Government public hospitals in Larkana and provided necessary equipment and medicines to the hospital authorities for functioning the heatwave emergency units in the hospital of Larkana.

While inaugurating the Heatstroke Emergency Unit at Children’s Hospital Larkana, Anwar Ali Luhar, Mayor, Larkana Municipal Corporation on Wednesday said that Municipal and health department were tasked with setting up emergency camps with the provision of drinking water and emergency medicines along roads in urban and far-flung rural areas of Larkana. He applauded the work of the LHDP and Pahel Pakistan and coordination with departments adding he advised pedestrians to avoid moving under the open sky and also recommended people consume ample potable water during the day. The mayor also guided the people to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary exposure during midday. On the occasion, Dr. Mubshir Ali Kolachi, Mr. Mehboob Waghan, Sawan Khaskheli, Abdul Sattar Zangejo, Zahida Abro, Sanam Abbasi, Iftikhar Soomro and others were also present.