Thursday, July 04, 2024
PTI allowed to hold power show in Islamabad on July 6

Web Desk
2:54 PM | July 04, 2024
Regional, Islamabad

The Islamabad district administration has granted permission to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold a power show at Tarnol Chowk Islamabad on July 6.

As per details, the Islamabad High Court dismissed a petition filed by Amir Masood Mughal after the issuance of the NOC.

Justice Babar Satar heard the case and remarked that the administration had allowed the rally, and the party should not create more problems now.

The PTI’s lawyer, Shoaib Shaheen, argued that they had not been given sufficient time to prepare for the rally, but Justice Satar responded that the party was big enough to make the arrangements of the event in a few hours.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued a notice to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) on a contempt petition filed by PTI.

Prior to this, the district administration rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) application to hold a public rally against alleged vote rigging in the February 8 general elections, citing security reasons.

PTI's Islamabad president Amir Mughal arrested

The district administration has made it clear that given the law and order situation, protests cannot be allowed at any place, including D-Chowk.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had ordered DC Islamabad to decide on the application, but Islamabad Deputy Commissioner rejected the request due to the ‘law and order situation’.

PTI regional president Aamir Masood Mughal had announced that his party would again approach the IHC, stating, “If you can’t provide security even in the capital, then you have no right to stay in the government”.

Web Desk

