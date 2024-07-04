PTI's Islamabad president Amir Mughal arrested

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Islamabad chapter president Amir Mughal has been apprehended by police today.

PTI’s Islamabad president has been arrested outside the DC office Islamabad.

PTI counsel Asim Baig has verified the news of Asim Mughal’s arrest.

The reasons behind the arrest of PTI’s Islamabad presidents haven’t been disclosed yet.

It is pertinent to note that PTI leader Amir Mughal was arrested by Islamabad police in May on the accusation of attack on CDA and police officials.

However, Islamabad’s ATC accepted the post-arrest bail of Amir Mughal and ordered his release.

It is pertinent to note that PTI was set to hold a public rally tomorrow at Tarnol chowk of Islamabad after the Islamabad administration’s approval.

The Islamabad High Court has disposed of Amir Mughal’s petition after NOC issuance today.