Thursday, July 04, 2024
Punjab CM calls for maintaining harmony, national unity & peace in society

Web Desk
2:58 PM | July 04, 2024
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has underscored the importance of maintaining harmony, national unity and peace in society.

She stated this while addressing Etihad Bainal Muslimeen Conference in Lahore today.

The Chief Minister highlighted the collective responsibility to present the positive face of Islam to the world, stressing that taking the law into one's own hands, especially in religious matters, endangers everyone.

She emphasized that individuals committing crimes are simply criminals, regardless of their religious affiliation.

