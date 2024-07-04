SCCI assures support in implementing Safe City Project

Peshawar - In order to improve the security measures in provincial metropolis, the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Wednesday assured the provincial government and Police Department to extend financial and technical support in implementation of the Safe City Project.

The assurance was given by vice president of the chamber Sanaullah Khan while chairing a meeting during a visit of Chief Capital Police Office (CCPO) Peshawar Qasim Ali Khan here at the chamber on Wednesday. He suggested to form a joint liaison committee between chamber and Police Department to promptly resolve traders’ community issues.

The SCCI vice president asserted that a peaceful atmosphere is crucial for promotion of business and trade activities, and assured that traders’ community will fully cooperate with police during the Muharram.

The meeting was attended by vice president of the chamber Ejaz Afridi, former FPCCI president Ghazanfar Bilour, SSP Operations Kashif Zulfiqar, SP City Zafar Ahmad, former presidents of the SCCI Riaz Arshad, Faiz Muhammad Faizi, members of the chamber’s executive committee Anjuman-e-Tajran Peshawar president Shuakat Khan, Tajir Insaf President Shahid Khan, office-bearers of various bazaars and markets associations in large number.

Sanaullah on the occasion apprised the meeting about concerns of traders’ community regarding increasing incidents of street crimes, snatching and extortion and assured financial and technical support for execution of Safe City Project in Peshawar.

The chambers office-bearers presented a number of proposals for improving security and traffic system and resolution of the business community issues to police officials.

The CCPO assured that police would take initiatives as per recommendation of the Sarhad chamber to resolve traders’ community issues. Responding to various queries from participants of the meeting, Qasim Ali Shah asked the chamber to present the business community in written and assured proactive steps would be taken to resolve them.

He said the business community always extended cooperation in maintaining law and order during Muharram and this year also said traders would continue their support for peaceful observance of Muharram.