Thursday, July 04, 2024
Section 144 imposed in Haripur

APP
July 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

HARIPUR   -   In preparation for the upcoming Moharram-ul-Haram, the district administration of Haripur on Wednesday has imposed Section 144 to maintain law and order effectively. This precautionary measure aims to curb potential disturbances and ensure a peaceful environment during this significant religious event.

Under this directive, the administration has banned activities including aerial firing, dissemination of provocative materials, hate speech, wall chalking, and the use of loudspeakers. These restrictions are set to be enforced from July 7, 2024, to August 6, 2024, spanning a duration of 60 days. Stringent legal actions will be taken against any individuals or groups found violating these orders, it said.

The district administration encourages all residents and stakeholders to adhere to these regulations in support of a peaceful and respectful observance of Moharram-ul-Haram, ensuring a conducive environment for all participants and community members.

