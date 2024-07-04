Senate passes Election Act Amendment Bill 2024

The Senate of Pakistan on Thursday passed the Election Act Amendment Bill 2024.

The Election Commission will be able to appoint retired High Court judges as tribunals. The bill amended Section 140 of the Election Act.

The opposition staged a token walkout from the House At the time of approval of the Election Act Amendment Bill. The opposition senators also tore copies of the bill. They also shouted slogans.

They also staged a walkout from the upper house.



However, the opposition returned to the House later.

Senator Ali Zafar on the occasion said that this bill involves the government's ill will.

Opposition Leader Shibli Faraz said that the Law Minister does not listen to anyone because of the majority. He termed the February 8 elections the most controversial of the century.

Responding to the opposition Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar said, the election tribunals should work soon as legislation was enacted for this. He said those who stole Daska's election were teaching them today.