SIC members hold ‘Awami Assembly’ to mark protest

LAHORE - The Sunni Ithehad Council (SIC) Wednesday held a parallel assembly session, calling it “Awami Assembly” ,outside the gate of provincial assembly to mark its symbolic protest against the suspension of assembly membership of its 11 legislators. The opposition leader on Tuesday had opted to boycott the assembly proceedings and decided not to participatein standing committees meetings. The SIC staged a symbolic protest session at the gate of the provincial under the chairmanship of Mian Ijaz Shafi, members of the SIC, ticket holders claiming victory as per Form 45 participated in the session. Leaders of the opposition demanded the reinstatement of assembly membership of its legislators suspended by the speaker on the allegations of uttering abusive and non-parliamentary language during chief minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s budget speech. During the symbolic session, 45 ticket holders claiming victory according to form 45 took oath in the “Awami assembly”, the opposition also raised slogans against the chief minister and the speaker of the provincial assembly.The SIC members were carrying party flags in their hands and strongly condemned the government’s behavior. Keeping in view the extreme hot condition the opposition made essential arrangements for the protest by setting up a tent, equipped with fans, chairs, carpet and water cooler. On other hand Punjab government deployed police personnel and anti riot squad deal with untoward situation. Several resolutions were also approved during the session, the symbolic assembly also passed the resolution to grant the reserved seats for women to the Sunni Ittehad Council, after the agenda was completed, the meeting of the public assembly was adjourned for an indefinite period. Speaking to the media representatives following the conclusion of the symbolic session the opposition leader of the Punjab Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar said that “Awami Assembly” organised by the SIC is the genuine and legitimate assembly elected through the vote of the people of Punjab. He claimed that the membership of eleven members of the opposition was suspended due to the objections raised by the opposition during Chief Minister’s budget speech. Adding he said if Maryam cannot face the criticism of hundred members how will she face the wrath of the entire population of Punjab.

The opposition leader reiterated that opposition will continue to boycott assembly proceedings till the restoration of assembly membership of SIC suspended legislators.

The opposition members facing suspension include Muhammad Atif, Zulfikar Ali,Hafiz Farhat Abbas, Ejaz Shafi,Imtiaz Mahmood,Shoaib Amir, Rana Aurangzeb, Shehbaz Ahmed, Asghar Ali Gujjar, Asad Abbas and Tayyab Rashid.

In response to the opposition symbolic demonstration the Provincial minister of Information and leader of Muslim League-N Azma Bukhari stated that the members of “Fitnah Party” should be ashamed of causing arumpus at the gate of Punjab Assembly.

Additionally, she said that SIC gathered party workers and defeated candidates outside Punjab assembly from all over Punjab to mark protest, claiming their own assembly members are not with them.

She added that the individuals protesting at the assembly gate were not members of Tehreek-e-Insaaf but rather the terrorists involved in May 9 arson attack . The drama and rowdyism that has been occurring inside the house for the last four months are now being showcased at the assembly gate. “ We are being dictated to run the house by those who handed it over to a dictator speaker for four years”, she added.

Azmarecalled that Pervaz Elahi suspended her membership as soon as he became the speaker, claiming the most suspensions in the history of Punjab were made during his tenure, adding we suffered his bullying and dictatorship for four years but still our members protested within civility and parliamentary traditions.