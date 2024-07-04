Thursday, July 04, 2024
SNGPL to resolve long standing low gas pressure issues of consumers in Rawalpindi

Israr Ahmad
July 04, 2024
Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi   -   The management of SNGPL has achieved yet another milestone to provide better services to the residents of Rawalpindi city.

Adjoining of 14 km of 18 inches dia and 13 km of 10 inches dia pipe lines will resolve long standing low pressure issues of consumers residing in Rawalpindi city, informed SNGPL spokesman on Wednesday. While sharing the details of the project Mr. Shahid stated that on the instructions of worthy managing director Mr. Amir Tufail, the pipelines were successfully connected with the system, thus resolving long standing issue of low pressures in Rawalpindi city. He stated that Chief Engineer Rawalpindi Mr. Allaudin Khan played an important role in successful completion of the project who remained involved in the capacity building of the system by directly supervising laying and adjoining of new piplines with the system.

The spokesman stated that this project will improve the gas pressures in the city while ensuring a consistent and reliable supply throughout the year, especially during the winter season. He reiterated the SNGPL’S management ‘s commitments to provide improved  infrastructure and services to it’s valued consumers.Chief Engineer Allaudin Khan, who directly supervised laying and adjoining of pipe lines with the system termed, completion of this project as a significant milestone and evident of the fact that SNGPL is strivings to provide improved  infrastructure and services to its valued consumers.

Israr Ahmad

