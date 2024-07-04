Surge in gastro, diarrhoea cases due to severe heat in KP

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is experiencing a significant rise in gastro and diarrhea cases due to severe heat and humidity.

According to Health Department sources, as many as 25,996 affected individuals have been reported in various hospitals of the province during one week, with many suffering from severe dysentery.

Most of these cases have been reported from Peshawar, Swat, Charsadda, and Dera Ismail Khan, where the intense heatwave continues amid the worst power shedding.

The last week report of the Health Department indicated Peshawar with the highest number of affected people and 3,282 individuals were brought to its hospitals and medical centers. Swat reported 2,884 cases, Charsadda 1,815, Dera Ismail Khan 1,698, Swabi 144, Lower Dir 128, Malakand 127, Bajaur 120, Nowshera 1,186, and Mardan 1,060 cases.

The Health Department has urged the public to take precautionary measures during this severe heatwave, drink plenty of water, and consume clean food to prevent diseases like gastro and diarrhea.