Table tennis summer camp in full swing

LAHORE - The Sports Board Punjab’s Summer Sports Camp of table tennis is underway at Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) Gymnasium Hall. Director General Sports Punjab Pervez Iqbal on Wednesday said that the Summer Camps are useful activity and it will play a key role in improving the game skills of the school going boys and girls. “Sports Board Punjab has arranged qualified coaches for imparting latest training to young camp probable in Summer Sports Camps.” Pervez Iqbal said that the 40-day Summer Sports Camp is definitely a revolutionary programme and it will play a significant part in locating fresh talented players from all parts of the province. “Our expert coaches are also imparting modern training to school going boys and girls in all divisions of the province.”

Dozens of young school going children of 5 to 16 years of age are attaining top level training in the table tennis Summer Sports Camp being conducted under the supervision of qualified coaches Yasir Bhatti and M Waheed. The expert coaches are imparting advance multi-balls training to camp probables with special focus on physical stretching and other relevant activities.