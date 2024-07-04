Three robbers held with arms, other valuables

KARACHI - Three robbers including an injured were arrested with arms, cell phones and other valuables after separate encounters in different localities of the metropolis on Wednesday. During an exchange of fire in Korangi near Landhi No 6, one robber identified as Ramazan Ali was injured and held while his cohort managed to flee. Police recovered arms and two snatched cell phones from possession of the detainee. Two robbers were arrested after an encounter in Azizabad area while their two accomplices managed to escape. The police recovered arms, cell phones, snatched cash and a rickshaw from possession of the nabbed robbers. The injured robber was shifted to hospital while the police after registering separate cases against the detainees at respective police stations started investigations.