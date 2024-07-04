Thursday, July 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Three robbers held with arms, other valuables

Agencies
July 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   Three robbers including an injured were arrested with arms, cell phones and other valuables after separate encounters in different localities of the metropolis on Wednesday.  During an exchange of fire in Korangi near Landhi No 6, one robber identified as Ramazan Ali was injured and held while his cohort managed to flee. Police recovered arms and two snatched cell phones from possession of the detainee.  Two robbers were arrested after an encounter in Azizabad area while their two accomplices managed to escape. The police recovered arms, cell phones, snatched cash and a rickshaw from possession of the nabbed robbers.  The injured robber was shifted to hospital while the police after registering separate cases against the detainees at respective police stations started investigations.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1719986078.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024