Turkey snatch Euro dark horses tag from Austria in last-16 win

LEIPZIG - Turkey wrested the dark horses tag from Austria’s grasp in a pulsating Euro 2024 last-16 match on Tuesday, sparking celebrations in Turkish communities around the world, even as far away as Toronto.

Merih Demiral scored both goals in the 2-1 full-throttle victory that injected Turkish fans with hope of another long Euros run after their narrow 3-2 loss in the 2008 semi-finals.However, giants the Netherlands, 3-0 winners over Romania in Tuesday’s early last-16 game, stand in their way.Demiral’s two goals came from Arda Guler corners.

A hailstorm of bottles and cups rained down at the 19-year-old Real Madrid midfielder’s feet when he set up to take the second corner and, after the goal, Guler turned to the Austria fans and icily pointed one finger to his ear.On a night Turkey were missing captain Hakan Calhanoglu to suspension, Guler’s fearlessness was remarkable. His sliding through ball set up the corner that led to Demiral’s first goal before the game was a minute old. Clocked at 57 seconds, it was the fastest goal of a Euros knockout game.Guler, one of Europe’s brightest young stars and the first Turkish player to win the Champions League trophy last season, quarter-backed Turkey all night and nearly scored with a brazen shot from 50 metres with Austria’s keeper far out of his goal.

“He worked for the team and ran like I’ve never seen him run in his career,” Turkey manager Vincenzo Montella said. “We still know he needs to mature physically, especially given his young age, so I compliment him.”

Turkey goalkeeper Mert Gunok put an exclamation point on the full-throttle night with one of the tournament’s top saves, stretching with lightning quick reflexes to palm away Christoph Baumgartner’s header that looked destined for the net.Austria forward Michael Gregoritsch described it as one of the best saves he had ever seen.”You have to give credit to the Turkish goalkeeper because I think it was extremely difficult to stop. Unbelievable, really,” Gregoritsch said.

Austria coach Ralf Rangnick was asked if the save reminded him of England keeper Gordon Banks’ famous stop to deny Pele at the 1970 World Cup.”True,” he replied, then added that had the ball gone in his squad would have gone on to win. “(But) with Gordon Banks in goal, that was the last chance that we had.”

The atmosphere inside Leipzig’s stadium was electric on Tuesday. Turkey’s matches have been like home games in Germany, where an estimated three million people with Turkish roots live.Tuesday’s match was the only one in the round of 16 not shown on free TV in Germany, prompting outrage from Turkish fans.

Turkey, a team that always arrives at major tournaments with high hopes only to crash out with near misses, advanced out of the Euro group stage for the third time.They play the Netherlands in the quarter-finals in Berlin on Saturday.