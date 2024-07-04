Two terrorists killed in GB, KP 'shootouts'

A terrorist was killed and seven other people were injured in an operation conducted by security forces in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

According to a report, terrorist commander Shah Faisal was killed in an intelligence-based operation in GB’s Darel district and his accomplice Zahidullah was injured.

Four scouts and two other persons were injured during an exchange of fire between the law enforcers and suspects.

The slain suspect masterminded a bus attack in Chilas in December last year, which led to several casualties.

On Wednesday, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and killed a terroristcommander during an intense exchange of fire.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the terrorist commander was identified as Irfanullah alias Adnan.

He was involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as extortion and targeted killings of innocent civilians, said ISPR.