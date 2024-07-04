Use of ACs: Govt bans idle late sitting in offices

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiative has banned the idle late sitting of the officers/ officials of the Ministry, who are staying beyond duty hours just to use air conditioners and for the sake of enjoying cold offices.

A letter titled the Idle late sitting in office was issued by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiative on July 03, 2024 has warned of initiating disciplinary action against the violators, official source told The Nation. “It has been observed with great concern that some officers/ officials of the Ministry have been staying late in the office just to utilize the air-conditioning facility while not engaged in any official work/ assignment,” the letter seen by the scribe said.

All the officers/ officials are, therefore, directed to leave the office well on time or ensure that any extended stay in the office beyond the working hours is justified by legitimate work requirements, it said. Failure to compliance with above instructions may lead to initiation of disciplinary proceedings against delinquent officers/ officials. Meanwhile an official said that some officers/official are required to stay for late hours owing to their jobs nature and hectic work load. However, some are sitting idle and waiting for sun sit for their departure from the ministry.