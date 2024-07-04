Verdict on Imran, Bushra’s appeals against conviction in Iddat case by July 12

ISLAMABAD - The District and Sessions Court Islamabad on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of appeals of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) founder and his wife Bushra Bibi against their conviction in the marriage case till July 8. Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka, who is hearing the case, emphasised the need to conclude the arguments by July 12.

PTI founder’s lawyer Salman Akram Raja, in his arguments, claimed that witness statements, including those of Khawar Maneka and Latif, were false. He referred to a video clip of Khawar Maneka in which the latter stated his ex-wife as a pious woman. While concluding his arguments, Salman Raja informed the court that Bushra Bibi’s lawyer Barrister Salman Safdar would present counter-arguments.

At the outset of the hearing, Advocate Raja commenced his arguments as he cited Section 7 of the Muslim Family Law.

To which Judge Majoka asked, “Are you saying that Section 7 does not apply in this case?” Raja referenced various judicial decisions on Muslim law, arguing that family law is part of personal law and falls under the jurisdiction of the Shariat Court. He contended that, according to the previous rulings by the country’s apex court, a divorce becomes effective even if the Union Council procedure is not completed.

The court noted that Section 7 cannot be used to exert pressure.

Raja concluded his arguments saying everything in this case was dependent on Latif’s testimony. The statements of all witnesses, including Khawar Maneka and Latif, are based on lies, he alleged.

He stated that the woman’s testimony should be given importance.

PTI’s Raja completed his arguments, while Barrister Salman Safdar was summoned to provide counterarguments.

Safdar requested that his arguments be scheduled for Monday as he was unavailable the next day. He assured the court that he would conclude his arguments within two hours.

Judge Majoka reiterated that the court must deliver its decision by July 12.

The complainant Khawar Maneka’s counsel, Zahid Asif, expressed interest in hearing Safdar’s arguments.

The court adjourned the case until July 8.