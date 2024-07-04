Thursday, July 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Veteran journalist Younis Adeem passes away

Agencies
July 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN   -    Veteran journalist and activist Younis Adeem passed away at the age of 65 after he suffered cardiac arrest here Wednesday, leaving behind a legacy of impactful journalism and activism.  In a career spanning over decades, Adeem worked with various reputed news outlets at important editorial posts including Khabrain Multan, Masawat Lahore and others. He also penned down different features and dramas and interviewed a number of notable politicians, actors, poets, activists and literary figures in his career. His funeral prayers were offered at Masjid-e-Noor Mujahid Town in which a large number of political personalities and civil society members participated. His body was shifted to his native city Lodhran where he would be buried tonight. Talking to mediamen, senior journalist and former General Secretary Multan Press Club, Mazhar Javed termed Younis Adeem’s death a loss for the journalist community. He said that his services for journalism would be remembered for long.

Pakistan desires wide trade with Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1719986078.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024