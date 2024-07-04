WB programme in Balochistan to yield positive results: Bugti

Quetta - Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti lauded the World Banks’s 10- year uplift program as saying the long-term programs of the World Bank will yield positive results in Balochistan.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of the World Bank, led by the Director WB, Naji Bin Hassine here on Wednesday.

He mentioned that delivering basic amenities to the scattered population in the remote areas of Balochistan is a challenging task, expressing the desire to work on a sustainable strategy in consultation with international and national organizations and donors.

The Chief Minister said that efforts are afoot to bring reforms in education, health. He highlighted efforts to address challenges in good governance, energy, and climate change.

He stated that to resolve electricity issues, agricultural tube wells are being converted to solar energy. Following the 18th Amendment, provinces have to utilize available resources.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that soft loans are being considered for infrastructure and development projects in remote areas.

The CM noted that 1.3 million children in the province are out of school, the distances between schools and populations are considerable, and there is a lack of adequate communication systems. The government is working on improving access to schools and providing food to students.

The delegation discussed ongoing support projects in the province with the Chief Minister deliberating on progress in the mineral and mines, fisheries, agriculture sectors, and the rehabilitation projects in flood-affected areas.

The World Bank delegation, on the occasion, appreciated the Chief Minister’s efforts in establishing good governance in Balochistan and expressed their commitment to supporting international and national investors in various sectors in the province.