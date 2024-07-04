Why Khalilur Rehman Qamar would not like to work with Saba Qamar

Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar and Nauman Ijaz exchange harsh words against each another, leaving the showbiz fans divided.

Appearing on a TV programme, acclaimed writer Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar had said the man whom he hated most on earth was Nauman Ijaz.

On the other hand, Nauman Ijaz appearing on a programme had once labelled Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar as a sick man.

In a recent revelation, Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar made a surprising statement about his personal feelings towards actor Nauman Ijaz.

According to Khalil, there is only one man in the entire world whom he has genuinely hated, revealing it to be Nauman Ijaz.

While Khalil acknowledged Nauman’s talent as a brilliant actor, he expressed strong disdain for him as a person.

Khalil considered him to be a disgraceful individual.

He said: “That person is not worthy. Khalil-ur-Rehman does not bear hatred towards anyone but I can put my hand on my chest and claim that I genuinely hate Nauman Ijaz.”

The host questioned him if he hates anyone else, to which he replied: “No. I’ve been angry at people. But I haven’t hated them.”

The host then asked him why he had cast Nauman in his play if he hated him so much, referring to Nauman’s role in Mein Mar Gai Shaukat Ali.

To this, Khalil further elaborated on his complicated relationship with Nauman Ijaz.

He claimed that he had cast him in this play, specifically for a character with negative traits.

This decision seems to reflect Khalil’s personal sentiments towards Nauman.

Khalil said: “He didn’t have to act in that role. He gave his natural performance because he is as disgraceful as the role.”

In response to Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar’s candid remarks, Nauman Ijaz himself did not hold back.

He captioned his recent Instagram post: “As seed always grows with no sound but the tree falls with huge noise.

It means that destruction has a noise but creation is quiet.

“This is the power of silence. So grow silently.”

His fans have deemed this as an indirect response to Khalil-ur-Rehman’s remarks.

One follower commented: “The art of ignoring Khalil-ur-Rehman’s statement!!”

Another said: “More power to you.”

However, in a resurfaced interview, Nauman openly labelled Khalil as a mentally sick person, expressing his disapproval of the writer’s behaviour towards him.