Sunday, June 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

100 students held for using unfair means in exams

OUR STAFF REPORT
June 04, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD-The vigilance teams of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) on Saturday caught 100 students using unfair means during the examination of Chemistry subject during the ongoing HSC part II exams.

According to the Controller Examinations Masroor Zai, 99 students were caught in the copy cases and one for impersonation in 6 out of 9 districts of Hyderabad division where the board was conducting exams. As many as 54 copy cases were reported from Matiari, 31 from Hyderabad, 5 from Badin and 4 each from Tando Allahyar and Jamshoro. A team of the BISE caught an impersonator at an examination centre in Thatta.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1685770202.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023