100 students held for using unfair means in exams

HYDERABAD-The vigilance teams of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) on Saturday caught 100 students using unfair means during the examination of Chemistry subject during the ongoing HSC part II exams.

According to the Controller Examinations Masroor Zai, 99 students were caught in the copy cases and one for impersonation in 6 out of 9 districts of Hyderabad division where the board was conducting exams. As many as 54 copy cases were reported from Matiari, 31 from Hyderabad, 5 from Badin and 4 each from Tando Allahyar and Jamshoro. A team of the BISE caught an impersonator at an examination centre in Thatta.