2 soldiers embrace martyrdom, 2 terrorists killed in Bannu: ISPR

Two soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom while two terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire in the general area of Jani Khel in Bannu District.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations, the Army troops effectively engaged the terrorists, killing two of them.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Naib Subedar Ghulam Murataza and Havildar Muhammad Anwar.

The ISPR said armed forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.