Sunday, June 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

At UN, Pakistan reaffirms commitment to support to Palestinian cause

At UN, Pakistan reaffirms commitment to support to Palestinian cause
News Desk
June 04, 2023
International, Newspaper

UNITED NATIONS    -  At the United Nations, Pakistan has reaffirmed its dedication to the Palestinian cause by renewing its commitment to financial and political support. This was stated by Pakistan’s Deputy Permanent representative to the United Nations, Aamir Khan while addressing the pledging event for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine, UNRWA in New York. The Pakistani envoy said. this commitment is a natural corollary of Pakistan’s strong affiliation with the Palestinian cause. Ambassador Aamir Khan called for stepping up efforts to support UNRWA in overcoming the huge funding gap.

Tags:

News Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1685770202.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023