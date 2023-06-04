At UN, Pakistan reaffirms commitment to support to Palestinian cause

UNITED NATIONS - At the United Nations, Pakistan has reaffirmed its dedication to the Palestinian cause by renewing its commitment to financial and political support. This was stated by Pakistan’s Deputy Permanent representative to the United Nations, Aamir Khan while addressing the pledging event for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine, UNRWA in New York. The Pakistani envoy said. this commitment is a natural corollary of Pakistan’s strong affiliation with the Palestinian cause. Ambassador Aamir Khan called for stepping up efforts to support UNRWA in overcoming the huge funding gap.