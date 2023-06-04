Attackers, violators in May 9 incidents to be brought to justice: Minister

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Human Rights, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada has said that the perpetrators, attackers and violators in the May 9 incidents would be brought to justice and termed PTI accusation of ill-treatment of women in Punjab prisons as false propaganda. Talking to the PTV News channel on Saturday, he strongly condemned the negative propaganda against the Pakistan Army including attacks on military installations and public and private properties. He said people should have trust in their institutions. Everyone was arrested according to the law, Pirzada stressed, adding, there was no human rights violation against any woman in jails. The minister said women inmates in jails were being provided facilities as per rules. Replying to a question, he said jail administration expressed concern over a propaganda being circulated on social media about maltreatment of women.