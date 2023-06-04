Autism centre opened in Khanewal

KHA NEWAL - Secretary Special Education Punjab Saima Saeed and DC Khanewal Waseem Hamid Sindu inaugurated the Autism centre for autistic children at the Khanewal Public School and University College.

The centre has been established in Khanewal Public School and University College on the direction of Chief Secretary Punjab Autism. Secretary Special Education Punjab Saima Saeed visited the autism centre and reviewed the facilities and efficiency of the teaching staff. She appreciated the efforts of the Deputy Commissioner and his team for the establishment of the centre. DC Waseem Hamid Sindhu briefed about the facilities provided for special children. “Autism centre aims to help the autistic children. Intention is to improve the lives of our students through education of academic, behavioural, cognitive and social skills,” he added.

Talking to the media persons, Saima Saeed said that DC Khanewal’s efforts to establish the first autism centre are commendable. The administration will be supported for training of staff and provision of other facilities by the government. He added that the Punjab government is taking practical steps to make mentally and physically challenged children useful members of the society. Earlier Saima Saeed along with DC planted a sapling in the lawn of Autism Centre. ADCR Azuba Azim, Principal Hafiz Rashid Saeed Rana and Other officers were accompanied.