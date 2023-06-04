Sunday, June 04, 2023
Bodies of two abducted minors found in a box

Web Desk
11:21 PM | June 04, 2023
National

Police on Sunday found dead bodies of two minors from a house at Millat Park area of Lahore.

The police said the bodies of five-year-old Irtaza and three-year-old Raheel were found inside a box used for flour storage today. A day earlier, an FIR against unidentified suspects was lodged on the complaint filed by the father of the two deceased brothers.

The police said an investigation is underway while involving all aspects and facts behind the suspcious deaths will be revealed soon.

Meanwhile, the Punjab IGP Dr Usman Anwar has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from the CCPO Lahore.

