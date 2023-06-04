BoK, Fauree Tech sign MoU

PESHAWAR - In a significant step towards advancing SME financing and economic development in Pakistan, the Bank of Khyber (BoK) has entered into a collaborative agreement with Fauree Tech Pvt Ltd to establish a strong partnership in supply chain financing.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed during a small ceremony held at the BoK Head Office in Peshawar. The signing ceremony saw the presence of Muhammad Ali Gulfaraz, MD & CEO of BoK, Sher Muhammad, Group Head of Conventional Banking, Nauman Qayum, Head of Corporate and Commercial Lending, and other senior executives from the bank.