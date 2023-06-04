Challengers to take on Dynamites in final today

LAHORE-The stage is set for an exciting finale as Sidra Amin-led Dynamites take on Omaima Sohail-led Challengers in the 45-over final of the Pakistan Cup Women’s Cricket Tournament 2022-23 that will be played at the State Bank Stadium, Karachi.

The toss will take place at 0830 PKT, while the first ball will be bowled at 0900 PKT. Both sides met in the final of the one-day tournament before on 20 February 2018, when Dynamites overcame Challengers by 190 runs at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

The victors of the final this year will pocket PKR1million along with the silverware. The losing team will end up taking PKR500,000. The player of the match will earn PKR20,000 and the player of the tournament will get PKR50,000. Before Sunday’s final, both sides had met each other twice in the one-day phase of the tournament.

Omaima Sohail, captain of Challengers, said: “We had a thrilling victory over Dynamites in a close match earlier, but we know that the final is a different ball game altogether. We can’t rely on past results alone. It’s a new challenge, and we are fully prepared to handle the pressure and give our best performance.

“The final presents us with a fantastic opportunity to showcase our skills and claim the trophy. We have the talent and determination within our team, and we’ll look to carry forward the momentum against Dynamites in this crucial match.”

Sidra Amin, captain of Dynamites, said: “In the final, it all comes down to executing the basics and playing smart cricket. We need to stay calm, make wise decisions, and support each other as a team. “Although we’ll miss the presence of Bismah Maroof, but it’s an opportunity for the other players to step up and shoulder the responsibility. We have a talented squad, and I believe in their abilities to deliver on the big stage. “The two teams have faced each other twice in this one-day phase, and the results have been evenly split with one win apiece. It just goes to show that it’s going to be a tightly contested final, and we are fully prepared for the challenge.”