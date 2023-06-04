Draws meeting for National Women’s Basketball C’ship held

LAHORE-Draws meeting for National Women’s Basketball Championship Karachi 2023 was held here at the Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) Head Office on Saturday.

PBBF General Secretary Khalid Bashir chaired the meeting, which was also attended by KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Coordinator National Championship Malik Mutahir, Wapda’s Muhammad Khalid Yousaf, PBBF member referee’s board Pakistan Saadat Jehangir Khan, Syed Moudood Jafferi, Naveed Baig and others.

PBBF Secretary General Khalid Bashir, on behalf of the PBBF, thanked Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon for taking the responsibility of holding such a high-profile national women’s basketball championship. “As everyone knows, Commissioner Karachi M Iqbal Memon is a sports loving person and keen supporter of sports. Under his dynamic leadership, all sports, especially basketball, are progressing well. I hope with his vision and dedication, he will host this event in a trend-setting manner.”

He also lauded the efforts and hard work of Ghulam Muhammad Khan, KBBA President, who has taken the game of basketball to new heights in Karachi. “Ghulam Muhammad Khan remains busy in organizing basketball championships one after another, and his contributions towards this game is matchless and he deserves due credit and reward for this.”

KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan thanked the PBBF for granting the national event and also expressed special gratitude from Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon for this event and assured them of making this event a huge succeed with sincere efforts and team work. He added that total 12 teams are participating in the national championship while Team Wapda is a defending champion.