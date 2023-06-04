Dwayne Johnson says he’s returning to ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise as Hobb

CALIFORNIA-Dwayne Johnson is officially returning to the “Fast & Furious” franchise. Johnson announced the news on his social media on on Saturday, saying that he’s “one hundred percent confirming” that his character Luke Hobbs is back in the mix, and thanked audiences for their support and excitement surrounding his surprise cameo in “Fast X,” which hit theaters in May. The actor also known as The Rock also teased that more is to come between Hobbs and Jason Momoa’s character Dante. “If you thought that ‘The Rock’ versus ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin headlining three WrestleManias was earth-shattering, well, wait until you see Dante and Hobbs collide,” he said, calling back to his days as a professional wrestler. While Johnson wasn’t explicitly clear on what the next “Fast” installment is, The Wrap is reporting that an untitled Hobbs movie is in the works at Universal Pictures that will be a “bridge” between “Fast X” and “Fast X: Part II,” instead of Johnson returning in a “Hobbs & Shaw” sequel film (“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” was a 2019 “Fast & Furious” spinoff starring Johnson and Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw). The “Black Adam” star first appeared as Hobbs in 2011’s “Fast Five” and went on to star in five films in the franchise thereafter. In 2021, Johnson told CNN that he “would not be returning to the franchise” after last appearing in the 2019 “Hobbs & Shaw” spinoff movie, and despite a public plea from mainstay “Fast & Furious” star Vin Diesel asking him to return. With regard to Diesel, Johnson touched upon the current status of his relationship with the “Pitch Black” star in his announcement on Thursday, saying despite their past differences, “we’ve been like brothers for years” and that they’re leading with the idea of “resolve” as they look toward the future of “bigger plans are the bigger build outs.” With all that in mind, he said, “it’s really not a hard decision to make: It’s a yes.”