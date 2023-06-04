Economic progress vital for country’s development: Balighur Rahman

Rawalpindi-Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman here on Saturday said that economic progress was vital for the development of the country and increase in exports would improve the economy.

He expressed these views while speaking on the occasion of the third Build Expo 2023, organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI).

The Governor said that the increase in the tax rate was inevitable for the development of the country and added that only those nations could excel who do hard work and face the challenges.

He said that the RCCI has an important role in the development of the economy and was trying its best to steer the wheel of trade.

Balighur Rahman said that relief would be given to the people in the upcoming budget.

He said that May 9 was a day of national shame and it was less to condemn it, adding that those involved in the May 9 incident were being arrested and would be dealt in accordance with the law and the constitution.

The Governor urged for respecting each other’s opinions and avoiding the policy of hatred, inflammatory speeches and violence.

Group Leader Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce Sohail Altaf, President Saqib Rafique, Chairman Expo Sardar Tanveer and others participated in the Expo.