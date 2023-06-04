Sunday, June 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Four killed as truck plunges into Neelum River

Four killed as truck plunges into Neelum River
Web Desk
12:30 PM | June 04, 2023
National

In a tragic turn of events on Sunday, a cargo truck traveling from Muzaffarabad to Upper Neelum Valley met with a devastating accident in the Changan area, resulting in the loss of at least four lives.

According to details, the ill-fated truck was traveling from Muzaffarabad to Upper Neelum Valley when it met with an accident in Changan and plunged into the Neelum River.

As news of the accident spread, locals, rescue workers, and the Pakistan Army promptly arrived at the scene and launched a rescue operation.

Later, the bodies were transported to Muzaffarabad.

Earlier, there was another incident in Neelum Valley where a jeep fell into the river, tragically causing the drowning of eight family members.

According to the police, all the individuals involved in both incidents hailed from Lahore.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1685835827.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023