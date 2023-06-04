Four killed as truck plunges into Neelum River

In a tragic turn of events on Sunday, a cargo truck traveling from Muzaffarabad to Upper Neelum Valley met with a devastating accident in the Changan area, resulting in the loss of at least four lives.

According to details, the ill-fated truck was traveling from Muzaffarabad to Upper Neelum Valley when it met with an accident in Changan and plunged into the Neelum River.

As news of the accident spread, locals, rescue workers, and the Pakistan Army promptly arrived at the scene and launched a rescue operation.

Later, the bodies were transported to Muzaffarabad.

Earlier, there was another incident in Neelum Valley where a jeep fell into the river, tragically causing the drowning of eight family members.

According to the police, all the individuals involved in both incidents hailed from Lahore.