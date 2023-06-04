Gang involved in Karachi street crimes arrested

KARACHI- Sindh Police arrested two alleged criminals of Malik gang after an encounter in Essa Nagri area of Karachi’s on Saturday. According to the media reports, the Malik brothers have allegedly purchased properties worth Rs290 million as well as commercial ships for additional passive income with the money robbed from the citizens of Karachi. The investigation officials revealed that the arrested culprits commit various types of streets crimes in different parts of Karachi. According to the investigative authorities, the Malik gang has been involved in mugging bids in Karachi since 2016, and they have looted 333 tolas of gold so far from the citizens of the metropolis. The authorities further revealed that the two gang members are the owners of expensive bungalows, located at posh areas of Multan, and the value of these bungalows is more than Rs 140 million.