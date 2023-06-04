Irsa releases 167,800 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD - Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 167,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 191,300 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1426.13 feet and was 28.13 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded at 60,000 cusecs each. The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1129.95 feet, which was 79.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded at 53,500 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded at 80,400, 81,900, 59,100 and 16,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 36,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 23,800 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.