Jahangir Tareen to announce ‘new party’ next week

Seasoned politician Jahangir Khan Tareen — once Imran Khan’s closest aide — is likely to announce his new political party, mostly comprising the former ruling party’s defectors, next week.

Sources privy to the development told that Tareen has intensified consultations with his close aides to finalize the name of a new political party.

“Jahangir Tareen has tasked his legal team to complete necessary steps for the registration of party,” say sources, adding that senior politician will likely announce new party in next 4, 5 days.

Jahangir Tareen, who has been active in the formation of his new party following the May 9 events, has also held a meeting with the former senior minister of Punjab, Abdul Aleem Khan, and other political heavyweights to chalk out future strategy.

On Saturday, former AJK prime minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas announced support for senior politician Jehangir Tareen, saying that he will move forward with the latter.

“We and Jahangir Tareen want to move forward together,” the PTI defector said while talking to media after holding a meeting with Jahangir Khan Tareen.

Responding to a question, Tanveer Ilyas said consultation was underway regarding the formation of a new party. “You will hear good news soon,” he added.

Speaking alongside Ilyas, former Punjab minister Nauman Langrial, said that they will welcome anyone who is ready to leave the PTI and its narrative.

Earlier, Tanveer Ilyas held a meeting with Tareen where matters pertaining to the current political situation of the country was discussed. The discussion also focused on the formation of a new political party.

The former AJK PM discussed the future of politics with the Tareen group. Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Awn Chaudhry was also present during the meeting.

Tareen has planned to launch his new political party this month and is currently holding consultations with his political companions.

It is pertinent to mention here that Tareen was the secretary general of the PTI before he was ousted from politics in 2017 after the Supreme Court disqualified him for being “dishonest” on a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi.