Sunday, June 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

KP Governor lauds PSC recruitment process

APP
June 04, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR    -   Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Saturday lauded the role of KP Public Service Commission (PSC) in the recruitment process and stressed that the procedure being adopted to ensure transparency in the qualification standards of lecturers and teachers should be further improved.

He was talking to Chairman KPPSC, Sikandar Qayum in Governor House. On the occasion, Chairman KPPSC presented annual report 2022 of the Commission to the Governor.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor appreciated the performance of the Commission and directed to further improve transparency in standard of qualification for recruitment of teaching staff in the Education Department.

He said that clarity in the recruitment of teachers must be ensured keeping in view its impacts on the standard of education.

He also directed the concerned authorities to timely inform the Commission about vacant posts of professors, lectures and teachers.

Pakistan all set to enter framework agreement with Azerbaijan for LNG procurement

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1685770202.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023