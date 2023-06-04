KP Governor lauds PSC recruitment process

PESHAWAR - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Saturday lauded the role of KP Public Service Commission (PSC) in the recruitment process and stressed that the procedure being adopted to ensure transparency in the qualification standards of lecturers and teachers should be further improved.

He was talking to Chairman KPPSC, Sikandar Qayum in Governor House. On the occasion, Chairman KPPSC presented annual report 2022 of the Commission to the Governor.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor appreciated the performance of the Commission and directed to further improve transparency in standard of qualification for recruitment of teaching staff in the Education Department.

He said that clarity in the recruitment of teachers must be ensured keeping in view its impacts on the standard of education.

He also directed the concerned authorities to timely inform the Commission about vacant posts of professors, lectures and teachers.