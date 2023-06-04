Man tortured to death allegedly for honour in capital

Rawalpindi-A man was tortured to death in Sector G-11 of the federal capital apparently in the name of honour, informed a police spokesman on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Qamar Riaz, whose body was found from the greenbelt of double road near Tirmazi Mosque, he said. The body was moved to hospital for autopsy. Police have arrested the three suspects in connection with the murder case and started grilling them, he said.

He said that it was suggested during preliminary investigation that the man was killed by the relatives of a married woman with whom he (Qamar Riaz) had developed illicit relations.

He said that some unknown quarters are trying to portray this murder case as political propaganda which is not true. He said action would be taken against those involved in spreading fake news that LEAs had tortured the man to death for his political affiliation with a political party facing charges of attacking government and private buildings during a protest against arrest of former premier Imran Khan on May 9.

Earlier, a citizen namely Faisal Riaz lodged a complaint with Police Station Ramna on 31/5/2023 stating three unknown persons came to his doorstep and asked about his brother Qamar Riaz. He alleged that three unknown men took his brother with them to G-11 Markaz.

“We have launched a search for Qamar Riaz on the other day when he did not return home the whole night and also alerted PS Ramna about missing of my brother,” he said adding that police had contacted him on mobile phone and asked to come to police station to identify an unknown body of a man found by police from greenbelt of double road.

He said he along with other family members rushed to the site where they saw the body of Qamar Riaz. He told police that unknown persons had placed his brother under severe torture by tying his hands with rope and later on killed him. He appealed to police to register a case against the accused to arrest them. Police registered a case and began an investigation.

On the other hand, a man had shot dead his brother in Gujar Khan over some family dispute. The police reached on the spot and shifted the body to hospital while the killer managed to escape from the scene.