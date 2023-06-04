Sunday, June 04, 2023
Marriyum congratulates Erdogan on swearing in for new term as president
Agencies
June 04, 2023
ISLAMABAD    -    Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan on swearing in as President of Turkiye for the third time. According to a news statement, the minister met the President of Turkiye and First Lady Emine Erdogan during the inauguration ceremony in Ankara. The minister said the historic victory of Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Turkiye presidential election was an expression of the continued confidence reposed by the Turkish people in him. Under his leadership, Turkiye would further prosper, she added. Marriyum said Pakistan and Turkiye were brotherly countries, and their relations would get a boost in the coming days.

Agencies

