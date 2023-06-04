May 9 incidents: KP Education Dept suspends six employees

MARDAN - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa education department has taken action against six employees who were involved in the damaging of government and private properties on May 9.

The employees, including five primary school teachers and a school caretaker, have been suspended as they were charged in the first information report (FIR) registered against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers responsible for the incidents.

According to sources, these government employees had affiliations with the PTI and were allegedly involved in the ransacking incidents. Additionally, they were found to be spreading hateful propaganda against state institutions on social media. Consequently, they were arrested by the police.

It is worth noting that the former provincial minister of the PTI, Atif Khan, along with lawmakers, had appointed several PTI workers in various departments within the Mardan district. These appointed employees were known to actively participate in PTI sit-ins and protests.