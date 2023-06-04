Sunday, June 04, 2023
Minister urges people to take precautions as Naegleria cases surge in Karachi

OUR STAFF REPORT
June 04, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has asked the people of Karachi to take preventive measures to avoid becoming a victim of Naegleria fowleri a rare but deadly waterborne amoeba that thrives in freshwater sources. 

The minister expressed these views at a press conference here. Sharjeel Inam Memon urged public to refrain from swimming in pools that have not been properly chlorinated. He further advised the public to avoid activities that may cause water to enter the nose.

Memon further said that provincial health department is actively working to launch an awareness campaign to educate the public about the risks associated with Naegleria disease.

The minister’s advice comes after deaths of three people in the city last month due to the fatal brain infection caused by Naegleria fowleri, colloquially known as a ‘brain-eating amoeba.

As it was feared with the advent of the sizzling summer, naegleria has begun claiming human lives and the situation demands greater measures on part of the relevant authorities as the germ finds little resistance because of poor chlorination in most parts of the city.

OUR STAFF REPORT

