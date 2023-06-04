NA Speaker to hold business advisory meeting with parliamentary leaders in next week over budget session

ISLAMABAD - Since the government plans to pass federal budget on June 9, the Speaker National Assembly will hold a business advisory meeting with parliamentary leaders in next week over budget session. The government has planned to introduce federal budget on June 9 and with the gap of more than two weeks will pass it with majority of votes. The Speaker will discuss the time duration for discussion on finance bill as usually time is divided as per the strength of the political parties. The government soon after taking recomendations from Upper House will hold discussion on cut motion and finally present it for passage. It may be noted here that finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar had assured to bring economic prosperity for all sectors of the economy and ensure distribution of resources equitably among various sectors. Dar had committed to provide a business and people friendly budget. PDM government is also considering various options for broadening of tax and increasing tax collection target in the next fiscal year without putting additional burden on the existing taxpayers. The government, he said, might continue with the super tax on the rich and affluent class. The FBR is also reviewing Federal Excise Duty (FED) structure on juices and aerated water in upcoming budget 2023-24.