Sunday, June 04, 2023
NADRA launches Iris Recognition System for identity verification, citizen de-duplication

11:00 AM | June 04, 2023
National Database and Registration Authority has launched the Iris Recognition System for identity verification and citizen de-duplication.

According to a statement released by NADRA, the introduction of the Iris technology will complement the existing biometric verification systems, including fingerprint matching and facial-image matching.

The Iris recognition system has now been rolled out in selected locations in Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi.

The phased deployment of this technology will gradually extend to NADRA's all 700 registration centers nationwide.

