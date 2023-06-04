The demand for Non-Fungible Tokens NFTs in Pakistan is rapidly increasing. NFTs have merged as a new form of digital assets that are revolutionizing the art, gaming, and collectible industries globally, and Pakistan is no exception to this phenomenon.

NFTs are unique digital assets that can represent ownership of a wide range of digital and physical items. Artists, creators, and collectors have embraced this technology as it allows them to monetize and trade their digital creations in a secure and transparent manner. It provided an avenue for the artists to showcase their work and receive fair compensation for their efforts.

In Pakistan, a surge in interest and participation in the NFT market is being witnessed. People are engaging global audiences with their artwork. These artworks are built on blockchain networks that consume a significant amount of energy. ‘FRIENDSHIP ENDED WITH MUDASIR’ was a meme that was sold as NFT worth $49,866.

Highlighting, there is a need for awareness among Pakistanis regarding NFTs. This technology is very new, and individuals may find it difficult to understand. Awareness of NFTs will ensure responsible participation in the NFT market. As this will signify the country’s potential for digital innovation and creativity.

TALBIA SYED,

Karachi.