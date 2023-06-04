NTDC energises 220kV Guddu-Shikarpur transmission line

National Transmission and Dispatch Company Limited (NTDC) on Sunday bagged the task of replacing a 108-kilometer (220 kV) transmission line in the southern region.

The newly constructed Guddu-Shakarpur transmission line became operational on June 3, 2023. This important milestone is an important step towards improving the power supply system in the southern regions of Pakistan, especially Balochistan and Sindh provinces.

The Guddu-Shikarpur Transmission Line Project has been completed with a total contract cost of USD 13,108,994 and PKR 1,630,460,035. This landmark project will strengthen connectivity between Guddu and Shikarpur, thereby improving the stability and reliability of the electricity transmission network.

The existing 220 kV Guddu-Sabi single circuit transmission line, constructed in 1977, was suffering from dilapidated and damaged PCC poles and steel towers.

During its more than 40 years of service, the transmission line experienced de-rated capacity, which caused repeated operational challenges to transmit electricity from high power plants to the associated load centres.

The NTDC launched this project as part of its commitment to enhance the country's power infrastructure. By investing in significant upgrades, NTDC aims to meet the growing demand for electricity and ensure reliable supply to meet the needs of industries, businesses, and households across Pakistan.

The financial support of the Asian Development Bank played an important role in the completion of this project.

The collaboration between NTDC and ADB exemplifies the commitment of both institutions to sustainable development and the improvement of Pakistan's power infrastructure.

NTDC Managing Director Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan had appreciated the efforts of the Project Delivery South team in completing this important project.