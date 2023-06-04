Pakistan all set to enter framework agreement with Azerbaijan for LNG procurement

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan is all set to enter into framework agreement with Azerbaijan for the procurement of liquefied natural gas (LNG), it was learnt reliably here.

SOCAR, State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic, has offered LNG cargoes through framework agreement under the government to government arrangement to Pakistan, official documents available with The Nation revealed. The framework agreement will be signed between SOCAR and Pakistan’s state owned PLL. The source said that Pakistan’s LNG Limited (PLL) has been exploring availability of LNG volume through government to goverment (G to G) agreements with different countries and in this regard an Inter Governmental Agreement (IGA) has already been signed between the governments of Pakistan and Azerbaijan on 28th February, 2017, for cooperation in the field of energy. Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) and State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic have been nominated to negotiate necessary contractual details on LNG project. In this regard, SOCAR has offered LNG cargoes through a framework agreement under the G-to-G arrangement.

PLL has sought the approval of the federal government for the framework agreement in this regard. A summary in this regard will be moved to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet for approval, the source said. Initially the agreement will be for one year, extendable to another one year. One LNG cargo per month will be offered by SOCAR 45 days prior to the state of the relevant delivery window.

Pakistan has currently three long term agreements for the import of LNG. Pakistan State Oil has signed 15 years agreement for the purchase of LNG with Qatar Gas. LNG under this contract is being imported through slope of brent at 13.37 percent. Under the agreement five cargoes are being procured every month. In 2021, another 10 years agreement between PSO and Qatar Gas was signed at 10.2 percent of brent. The third 10 long term agreement was signed between PLL and Eni in 2017 for the procurement of 1 LNG cargo per month at 12.05 percent of Brent. In addition, PLL has been importing upto 3 LNG cargoes/month through spot tendering conducted from time to meet seasonal peak demand. However, PLL has been facing considerable difficulties in procurement of spot LNG cargoes since June 2022, owing to exorbitantly high international LNG prices as well as Pakistan’s downgraded credit rating. PLL floated tenders for procurement of LNG on spot basis for delivery in July to September 2022, however, no bid was received from LNG suppliers. PLL also floated a midterm tender for supply of 72 cargoes (1 cargo/month during 2023-28), which also didn’t attract any bidder.