Peshawar police arrest primary suspect in Radio Pakistan theft

Peshawar - Peshawar police have successfully apprehended a suspect involved in the theft of equipment from the Radio Pakistan facility during the violent demonstrations that erupted following the arrest of Imran Khan, the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), on May 9.

According to a statement issued by the police, the arrested individual was responsible for stealing tape recorders and other materials from the Radio Pakistan premises during the incident.

Upon the circulation of viral social media footage showing the accused in possession of the stolen items, the police swiftly responded and conducted the arrest. The seized materials included three microphones, an old microphone wire, and old tape recordings.

The suspect, identified as Moosa Khan, was arrested in Charsadda, as stated by the police. A complaint has been lodged against him for his alleged involvement in the theft.

Moosa Khan, known for leading the protest that resulted in the torching of the Radio Pakistan Peshawar building on May 10, was arrested following an operation in Peshawar’s Paka Ghulam neighbourhood. The violent mob not only set fire to vehicles parked inside Radio Pakistan’s headquarters but also destroyed and looted various government properties, including cameras, microphones, and office items. The police are actively working to apprehend additional suspects involved in the vandalism and arson investigation.

Furthermore, it was discovered during the investigation that a key suspect had sold the gate of the Radio Pakistan Peshawar building. However, the Peshawar police successfully tracked down and apprehended the suspect. The stolen gate, which had been sold to a scrap vendor for Rs9,000, was recovered by the police.