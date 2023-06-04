PIU, P&D Board holds consultative session

LAHORE-A consultative session on ‘Social Risk Assessment and Gender Analysis’ under World Bank’s Funded Punjab Resource Improvement & Digital Effectiveness (PRIDE) Program was conducted in Lahore by Program Implementation/Support Unit, Planning & Development Department, Government of the Punjab. The objective of this consultative session was to share the findings of the study on social risk assessment which was conducted to review the social impact of various taxation and digitalization related reforms being introduced under PRIDE program on vulnerable people especially women. The session was well attended by relevant stakeholders including government departments, private sector, academia, and women chamber of commerce. Ali Jalal, Program Director, PIU, P&D Board concluded the session by appreciating the research efforts of the consultants and thanking the participants for their valuable feedback which would help finalize findings of this study.